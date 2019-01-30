‘Teen Titans GO! Vs. Teen Titans’ Cast Is Already Finished Recording

Ever since the post-credits scene for Teen Titans GO! to the Movies teased the return of a fan-favorite series, fans have been wondering when they’d get to see the original group of superheroes mix it up with their slapstick counterparts.

But there’s been no mention of Teen Titans GO! Vs. Teen Titans since the dueling promo was teased with the home video release of the box office film, and many fans are wondering the status of the mysterious project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Cyborg voice actor Khary Payton, the cast has finished recording their parts for the upcoming crossover, as he told ComicBook.com.

“We recorded it a long time ago. We had fun. I don’t remember a thing,” Payton said. “I literally have to go back and revisit the story, because they’ve been waiting to show this thing for the longest time… Between that time, I’ve done probably like 13 episodes of Young Justice, 30 episodes of Teen Titans GO!, the whole season of last season of The Walking Dead, and a bunch of one off’s and not to mention Big Hero 6, the animated series. I don’t know, man. I would love to be able to tell you something. I don’t know.”

We still don’t know if the project is going to be a television event on Cartoon Network, a new mini-series, or maybe even another big screen movie — which makes sense, considering where the teaser came from. And when we asked Payton to give us some more details, he flat out refused.

“I don’t know. That’s not true, I do know the answer to that question. I am not going to tell you,” Payton added. “Because I don’t know what I am supposed to tell you, or what I’m not. So I’m going to keep both. I’m the worst scoop, because I have been thoroughly trained in the art of not telling anybody anything anymore.”

While we still don’t know much about the project, it seems like the upcoming crossover will actually be released soon. With the vocal work all recorded, all that’s left is some animation, and Payton’s length resume since that time makes it clear that the crew has had a lot of time to get it done.

Hopefully we will learn more about Teen Titans GO! Vs. Teen Titans in the very near future.