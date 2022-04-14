The Batman Coming to Vudu, Complete With Custom Giftcards For Fans

The Batman is coming to Vudu for sale and rental on Monday, April 18th, and fans will be able to rent or buy the movie in SD, HDX or 4K UHD just before it comes to HBO Max the next day. Vudu, of course, specializes in rental and does not require a monthly subscription, so for those who don’t have HBO Max, this is the quickest and easiest way to get their hands on the movie. To encourage people to take advantage of the opportunity, Vudu will also debut five new The Batman-themed gift cards at Vudu’s gift card hub here (the The Batman cards will be available on Monday, but you can get Spider-Man: No Way Home ones right now).

Vudu is holding a sale, offering 10% off gift card orders of $50 with the code VUDUAPR22. The Batman costs $29.99 to preorder right now, which gives access to a UHD copy of the movie when it comes out on Monday.

You can read the official synopsis for The Batman below, as well as a look at Vudu’s The Batman digital gift card designs.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.



When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

Starring alongside Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse) as Gotham’s famous and infamous cast of characters are Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (No Time to Die, Westworld) as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films, The Plot Against America) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Interrogation) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is still in theaters, and will arrive on HBO Max on April 19.