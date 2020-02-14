Snyder Cut Fans Are Already Mad About The Batman Costume Reveal

After months of waiting for our first look at Robert Pattinson in his full Dark Knight attire in The Batman, director Matt Reeves took to Twitter to share a camera test of the costume, igniting immense excitement from DC Comics fans. Despite the amount of enthusiasm that is being expressed from all corners of comic book communities, one group of fans who are attempting to make their voices heard are those who are devoted to director Zack Snyder and continue to champion for the release of the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League. This isn’t to say that all of the negative comments about the suit come from a place of Snyder fanaticism, but it’s becoming quite clear that fans of the filmmaker are refusing to accept anything in the world of DC Comics that doesn’t align with that Snyder’s vision.

Ben Affleck debuted as Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and, despite that film earning poor reviews, the actor’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader was often a highlight among critics and fans alike. While the same couldn’t be said of Justice League, Affleck’s performance of the character and filmmaking sensibilities had audiences excited for his plans for a solo Batman movie, resulting in disappointment when he stepped away from the franchise entirely.

Scroll down to see Snyder Cut fans’ reactions to our first look at The Batman!

Not Watching

What am I looking at here? I don’t see anything. It’s all black and red by the way I’m still not watching your Batman movie. I’m here for Ben Affleck’s Batman. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #TheBatman #cameratest pic.twitter.com/1mUm7vZcE7 — JediRevan1138 (@GalUsagiCK) February 13, 2020

Batfleck Forever

Just a random pic of Ben Affleck’s first look as Batman…♥️ #BatfleckForever pic.twitter.com/xAjNQLiU0Q — Abubakar 🇵🇰💚 #BatfleckForever (@affleck_bruce) February 13, 2020

They Blew It

Worst downgrade in cinema history… we got this and they blow it pic.twitter.com/RtWByL8IdC — FF7Zack (@FF7Zack1) February 13, 2020

Great Music

Downgrade

Meh

Big Letdown

The Batman v Superman suit looked better, Batman shouldn’t wear this much armor. Also where are the bat ears on the logo, plus when I looked at the eyes you can see the pupils, so it’s clearly the stupid mascara eyes, was exited for this movie, but this looks like a big letdown. — TheHauntedTank (@TheHauntedTank) February 13, 2020

Just Cosplay

This This

is is

Batman Cosplay pic.twitter.com/BEuk6oxABY — George Seia 🇧🇷 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@GeorgeSeia) February 14, 2020

Absolute Crap

Absolutely crap. We had Batfleck, the best Batman ever. Now this shit? 😖 — PackardBatmanvSuperman (@BvS_Packard) February 14, 2020

I Still Believe