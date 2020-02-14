Kevin Smith Has NSFW Response to Batman Costume Reveal

Matt Reeves went ahead and broke the Internet with his first look at The Bat Suit from The Batman. Kevin Smith absolutely approves, although his response is decidedly NSFW. The trailer showcases some of the fine details of the new suit including a much more technical-looking Bat Insignia. Along with that is a much more pronounced cape and what looks like a leather mask with visible stitching. In essence, this is what Reeves had set out to do, unite a bunch of different approaches to Batman from over the years into one solid vision for the character. Well, when Smith heard that score crank up and the red lighting on Robert Pattinson, he had no choice but tot react like most fans on Twitter.

Now, that seems a bit extreme, but one quick scan of social media shows that fans are basically pumped for this new iteration. Yes, some are still skeptical of Robert Pattinson, but he isn’t going anywhere. Even though Smith is a close friend of Affleck, he is decidedly excited for this new chapter for the Caped Crusader. No one has any idea of the twists and turns that lay ahead for Matt Reeves’ movie. But, it was time for the torch to be passed and the filmmaker believed that Affleck’s choice to walk away made sense.

“He did, and then he just kind of walked away from it and that was that,” Smith said during a radio interview. “I mean, we all seemed to know it months ago. I guess it just got confirmed last week by Matt Reeves in an interview about like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do the noirish Batman, and it’ll be somebody different and stuff,’ so the torch has been passed.”

My Bat Pole is fully erect… https://t.co/cMiMI2hyTl — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 13, 2020

Reeves has made no secret of mentioning that he was going to take Batman back to his detective routes during this film.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves mentioned. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman glides into theaters on June 25, 2021.

