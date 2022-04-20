The Batman: Matt Reeves Reveals Major Detail About Catwoman’s Backstory

The Batman officially premiered on HBO Max and digital download this week and fans are loving the new looks at the film. Earlier today, but we got to see what item Robert Pattinson kept in his utility belt. Now, some new details are being released from the film courtesy of The Art of The Batman book. According to the book, Matt Reeves revealed something interesting about Catwoman.

“Selina’s a survivor. She had to survive on the streets, and she actually lived for part of her childhood in the Gotham Orphanage, just like The Riddler. And so the story’s very much about class as well, and about the luxury of being able to choose to become a vigilante, versus somebody who simply has to find a way to survive in the way that Selina does.”

Pattinson’s Batman is very interesting. He uses his body language and eyes in the movie and it shows. The actor is known for his social awkwardness within the press and it actually helps him in The Batman. Director Matt Reeves recently sat down with KCRW and revealed exactly how Pattinson’s physical awkwardness helped him play the Caped Crusader.

“Not only is it a facet, obviously, of who he is, because obviously that’s partly him, but it’s something he’s in control of as well,” Reeves said to the Podcast. “One of the things I found so fascinating about working with him is he works in a way that feels almost like a method actor. And yet, you can see that he has great access to his emotions, and he puts himself into a state. But he’s also in incredible control of his instrument, the way he moves. It’s all very technical, and it’s very intentional. So I could say to him, I need this to be hotter, and he could access that very easily. [And I could say] but I also, because of this cowl and the way the light is hitting your eye, I need you to lean a little bit more to your left, because otherwise I won’t see your eye. And he could do both those things at once.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is available on HBO Max now!

