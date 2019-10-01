Former Catwoman Michelle Pfeiffer Supports Elle Fanning Taking on the Role for The Batman

Michelle Pfeiffer thinks Elle Fanning is a great candidate for cat woman alongside Robert Pattinson’s #Batman pic.twitter.com/FNNr6v726Y — Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019

Michelle Pfieffer brought Batman villain Catwoman to life in the 1992 film Batman Returns. Could she return to the role in the future? Variety put that question to Pfieffer at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The actress wouldn’t bet on it but doesn’t rule it out. “I would be surprised, but who knows?” she says. “Anything can happen.” When asked who should play Catwoman in the next Batman movie, Matt Reeves’s The Batman, Pfeiffer said, “I don’t know. I’m sure they’ll get somebody magnificent.” When asked to consider her Maleficent co-star Elle Fanning for the role, Pfeiffer said, “She would be awesome.”

Rumors suggest Reeves is looking for a woman of color to play Catwoman in The Batman. Those rumors further suggest Zoe Kravitz was the desired star, but scheduling conflicts kept her from the role.

If Catwoman does appear in The Batman, it may pair up the same villains who appeared in Batman Returns. Pfeiffer appeared as Catwoman alongside Danny DeVito as The Penguin. Reports say Jonah Hill is in talks for a role in The Batman. He may play The Penguin.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Pattinson is already at work on pre-production for the film. He spoke in a recent interview about putting his Batsuit on for the first time.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson explained in an interview. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson shared. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

As for how he’s mentally preparing for the role, Pattinson said in another interview that “There’s a lot going on in here, lots of things going on in my head.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.