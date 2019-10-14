The Batman Director Matt Reeves Confirms Zoe Kravitz for Catwoman

The Batman movie just got its latest piece of major casting today, with the news that Big Little Lies and Mad Max: Fury Road star Zoe Kravitz is set to play Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The news was originally published by several different entertainment websites — but it didn’t take long for the film’s writer and director, Matt Reeves, to chime in. On Monday, Reeves took to Twitter to share a gif of Kravitz, essentially confirming that she got the part. This isn’t the first time that Reeves has done this for The Batman, as he similarly tweeted out a gif of Robert Pattinson shortly after he was cast in the titular role.

The Batman will be written and directed by Reeves, whose previous work includes Cloverfield, Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. The cast is expected to also include Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Jonah Hill in a currently-unknown villain role.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves continued. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Are you excited to see Zoe Kravitz star as Catwoman in The Batman?

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.