The Batman: Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About New Batsuit

Set photos from Matt Reeves’ The Batman arrived on social media Friday morning, showing off the first full look at Robert Pattinson’s new Batsuit. We got a tease of the suit in a video test that Reeves shared last week, but these photos offer a glimpse at the suit in all its glory, worn by a stunt double on the back of a motorcycle. The ears are present on the cowl, much to the delight of most DC fans, but there doesn’t seem to be any consensus on the suit as a whole.

The fan reactions on Twitter have been all over the place since the photos first appeared. Though small in number, there are those who think the suit looks absolutely terrible. There are others who are over-the-moon excited about the new look. However, most people find themselves somewhere in between.

The body of the suit itself looks great, and most people can agree on that. But the spikes on his wrists and the shape of the cowl have some folks questioning whether or not it’ll work well.

Check out some of the wide-ranging reactions to the new Batsuit below. You can also let us know what you think of Bruce Wayne’s new look in the comments!

Now There’s a Batman

I Don’t Know

I….I don’t know how to feel about this #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/uIlqxI1TaB — Scott of Rivia (@sburnett729) February 21, 2020

Looks Great

From this angle he looks great!!!#Batman pic.twitter.com/nWIEX4sxvt — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) February 21, 2020

FIRE

Gloves are Weird

#TheBatman some set photos of the suit. Gloves are a little weird but overall this suit is still cool (also looks like it might have white eyes) pic.twitter.com/jdRFBhqlCX — Myster Man (@MrMansMansMan) February 21, 2020

CW Garbage

🤬🤬 wtf is this huh? This garbage has CW written all over it. 😣😣#TheBatman is 😞 pic.twitter.com/vOtSRmJX3s — Geralt of Rivia (@itssan17) February 21, 2020

Can’t Breathe

Those Ears?

The suit looks rad, but what’s up with those weird ears? #thebatman https://t.co/Cy5ikdwmJI — Manohar Venkat (@Manohar_Vainkat) February 21, 2020

I Dig it

NICE

Well, we were right about the reason for that camera test being shared.



I try not to post set images by personal rule and I won’t here because you can easily find it……but E-fucking-gads that suit looks NICE. #TheBatman — TheFliteCast (@TheFliteCast) February 21, 2020

Not Into the Cowl

Not a fan of the Cowl but I like the overall look and I love the Bat-Bike #TheBatman — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) February 21, 2020

Holy