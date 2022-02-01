The Batman: Robert Pattinson Says Movie Includes Sequel Tease

The Batman is a fresh reboot that’s already setting up at least two other HBO Max spin-offs. Both Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves have pushed the film’s one-off take but even then, Pattinson still admits the film will end up setting up its sequel by the time everything is tied up nice and tight.

In an upcoming issue of Total Film that features the Warner Brothers flick as its cover story, Pattinson says the movie is “strangely personal” even though it still happens to tease a direct follow-up.

“I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is,” Pattinson told the magazine.

He added, “When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different tonally, to the other movies. It’s so strange, and it’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards.”

Reeves previously said the movie is about Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne really settling in his role as Bruce Wayne and figuring out what it means to become the Caped Crusader.

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” Pattinson said of his vengeful vigilante during DC FanDome. “He doesn’t have much control over his personality. The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.