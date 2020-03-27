The Batman Release Date “Likely” to Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Nearly every aspect of the entertainment industry is currently at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, with multiple blockbuster films and TV shows being forced to shut down in the middle of production. One film that fell on that list is The Batman, the upcoming DC film that will star Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader. Writer-director Matt Reeves recently took to social media to confirm that production is shut down for the foreseeable future — and it sounds like that could have an effect on the film’s release date. According to a new report from Variety, The Batman was nearly seven weeks into filming by the time these coronavirus shutdowns hit, and there is a good chance that its release date could be moved back due to these speedbumps.

The report does hint that the film – as well as other upcoming releases The Matrix 4 and Red Notice – could potentially bounce back and make their original release dates, but it calls that possibility “an outside chance”. To an extent, that is understandable, especially as some experts indicate that the pandemic could last several more months before society begins to return to normal. With The Batman‘s release date currently less than 14 months away, it remains to be seen if production will be able to make up for that lost time, and still be able to finish post-production.

If The Batman does end up shifting its release date, there certainly are a few possibilities on the table. For one thing, it could swap release dates with one of DC’s other 2021 films, August’s The Suicide Squad, which is already in the editing phase according to director James Gunn. If that doesn’t end up happening, there’s also the December 2021 release date currently held by Black Adam, which is still seemingly in pre-production. Outside of that, Warner Bros. could always shift around release dates for any of their other upcoming films to accommodate for The Batman.

The Batman will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

“I felt a connection to it, I don’t know why… I just really wanted it.” Pattinson said in a previous interview. “I love the kind of history of the part. I love every iteration of how it’s been played. It’s a very, very special part and I think it’s been very carefully — I feel like everyone’s really looked after the character and its history and there’s a lot of reverence for it. You can really feel it in the studio. You can’t say no to it and I really wanted to say yes… I think Matt Reeves has got a really good direction for it. I’m very kind of eager to get started on it.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available on Digital. Other upcoming DC movies tentatively include Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.