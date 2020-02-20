The Daily Show Scorches the Democratic Debate With a Savage Batman Joke

Batman has been on many fans’ brains since last week’s big reveal, but tonight brought a reminder that Bruce Wayne‘s origin is very dark. The Daily Show‘s Twitter account took the opportunity to make a joke about Batman during the Democratic Party Debate in Nevada. Basically, things went about as badly for Mike Bloomberg as one could possibly imagine. Twitter users took the video of Elizabeth Warren taking the politician to task and absolutely ran with it. It only makes sense that The Daily Show would get in on the Internet-wide roast of the candidate as well. But, no one could have expected the perfectly-timed Bruce Wayne joke in this scenario.

On Twitter, the show wrote, “This is the worst night for a billionaire since Bruce Wayne’s dad walked down that alley. #DemDebate.” Now, that’s pretty brutal, but the actual video of the beginning of the debate was decidedly incendiary as well. Many people had a lot of feelings and it seemed like Warren basically channeled a lot of that into her remarks. Bernie Sanders also got in on taking a few quick observations of Bloomberg.

Both, the popularity of Joker and Reeves’ upcoming The Batman have brought that character origin back into the spotlight as people wonder if its really necessary to see the origin story play out again on the big screen. Well, Zack Snyder answered these questions back when Batman v Superman dropped and it goes a long way toward explaining that rationale.

“You know, they’re both born and live in a world where someone can care about them and mourn them, and they can love their mother,” Snyder told Forbes. “And that’s the cool thing, you know we spend so much time with the Martha-Clark relationship that I think it kind of pays off there. You realize, oh, we needed that as viewers, so we could get to a moment with Batman where that moment with Martha resonates. Because we’ve lived on with Clark’s relationship with his mother, so that moment is like, “Wow, that’s ringing for me and I feel it.”

He continued, “When we were shooting the title sequence, that whole idea about, “Do we really need to see the death of the Waynes again,” is a big thing to take a shot at again. But you realize you need it, because it actually pays off. And I really wanted to do it all the way.”

Well, hopefully, today is going better for Batman. It looks like he’ll have a little Cat or Bat running around here pretty soon.