The Flash: Barry Vanishes in "A New World, Part One" Clip (Exclusive)

For fans of The Flash, one of the most eagerly awaited events of The CW series' final season is the arrival of baby Nora West Allen and with just a few episodes remaining, the West Allen family is getting closer than ever to that happy event as recent episodes revealed that Iris is finally expecting everyone's favorite future speedster. But it wouldn't be a Flash Family event if there wasn't some sort of complication and this week, things will get very complicated for Barry and Iris as they await their daughter's arrival. In an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "A New World, Part One", the first installment of the four-part series finale, provided to ComicBook.com by The CW, Iris is getting close to her due date and final preparations are on — and Barry is suddenly no longer to be found.

As you can see in the video above, Barry is making last minute preparations while a very pregnant Iris gets news that she's been nominated for a Pulitzer. However, before they can celebrate the moment, Barry is mysteriously pulled away by an even more mysterious blue energy. He's dropped out somewhere in Central City, but it's not the Central City he knows. Barry quickly discovers he's in the past — the year 2000 to be specific — and has but one question: "What did I do this time?" You can also check out the official episode synopsis below.

LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Eric Wallace & Thomas Pound.

As we've seen in the previously released preview for the episode, a very mysterious blue crystal will make its appearance this episode as well — and it may very well be a tease that the series will introduce a long-awaited Flash villain: Cobalt Blue. Fans have been hoping for years that the series would bring Cobalt Blue into the mix and with Rick Cosnett set to return before the series ends, that hope is even stronger. Previous comments from showrunner Eric Wallace have also fueled a bit of speculation, though he could not confirm nor deny — though he did caution fans to pay very close attention to the blue crystal, which first made its appearance in the Season 8 finale.

"You can't see me winking, right? There are no details I can give you about whether or not Cobalt Blue might appear on this show," Wallace said. "Wink, wink. Nudge, nudge. I can neither confirm nor deny anything. I can say this, however: be aware of the blue crystal, especially in the series finale."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "A New World, Part One" airs May 3rd.