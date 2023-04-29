The Flash: Stephen Amell Says He Was Nervous Suiting up Again as Green Arrow

While Oliver Queen may have triumphantly — albeit briefly — returned to help Barry Allen save Central City in a fight against Bloodwork in this week's episode of The Flash, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To", it turns out that Arrow star Stephen Amell was just a little bit nervous about his return as Green Arrow. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Amell said that he was just a little nervous on his first day back, but mostly because he wanted to make sure he was protecting legacy.

"On my first day, I was definitely a little on the nervous side," Amell said. "I just wanted to make sure that everything was good and it wasn't tarnishing the legacy, so to speak. I was nervous on the first take, also because there was — and this is always the case — a little bit of Flash jargon that I only say when I'm on The Flash. So, I was a bit nervous for a second, but then it went away. It just felt pretty normal. I read the script about a month before I went back and shot it, and I had no notes."

Will Oliver Queen be in The Flash series finale?

While fans were excited to see Amell return as Oliver Queen this week, the episode wrapped up his reunion with Barry in a way that suggest we won't be seeing Green Arrow again for the series finale — and Amell is fine with that, having said that The Flash finale should be all about the Flash.

"Everything about the series finale should be in service of The Flash and Barry's story, so I'm glad we got it out of the way before then," Amell said. "The thing that I was most excited about was that it wasn't the series finale and that we actually have a little bit more time and space to talk about the Barry and Oliver relationship, and what's been going on with him, and what's going on with Barry."

Will Stephen Amell suit up as Green Arrow again?

While there doesn't appear to be any plans for Amell to suit up again and appear on The Flash before the series ends in late May, Amell has said that he doesn't think he's done suiting up as Green Arrow — but the right project would have to come along.

"I don't think so," Amell said when asked if he feels like he's suited up as Green Arrow for the final time. He went on to explain that while he wouldn't want to do a 22-episode season of television as the character again, something limited would be of interest.

"We had a good run on The CW in the Arrowverse, but the idea of 22 or 23 episodes a year… That's a very specific way to make television, with act breaks and all of those things," he said. "I had had my fill of playing Arrow in that particular medium. But the idea of going back and doing something on a limited basis or doing a movie [is of interest]."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.