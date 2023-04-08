The Flash: Bloodwork Returns in "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" Synopsis

Bloodwork is back. The CW has released the official synopsis for "It's My Party and I'll Die if I want To", the ninth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 26th. The episode will see the return of several characters from previous seasons and the Arrowverse on a larger scale — including that of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen — but from the sound of things, it's Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) who will kick things off by crashing Barry's birthday party. You can read the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE, AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin) but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi.

The episode will have ties to "Crisis on Infinite Earths".

As we've seen from a recently released trailer for the episode, "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" will have some ties to "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as Barry will seemingly encounter Oliver not as the Green Arrow, but as The Spectre — and he reveals that it wasn't just a new Earth that was created, but a whole new Multiverse as well. The episode is also poised to pay respect to Arrow, which ended its run three years ago.

"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode nine, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun," Danielle Panabaker told Comicbook.com. "Obviously it was not without its challenges, as is always the case with television. You have great ideas, but only so much time and money to make these dreams come true. I am so lucky that that was the episode that I got to direct, and to do it with all those different people, Stephen and David and Keiynan and Sendhil. It was a treat to get to work with them. I love directing and I love working with actors. I'm grateful. That's really truly what it boils down to."

She continued, "And this one in particular, I think the crew laughs at me sometimes, because as someone who's been here since the beginning, I remember most scripts and locations. I will say, one of the things that I think has been a strength of our show is, for the most part, everyone's trying to do their best. Everyone's doing the best they can with, again, the limitations of time and money, et cetera, of a television show. But everyone really is trying to do the best that they can, and that is a special energy and brings a special magic to the show. I, in particular with episode nine, wanted to pay respect to Arrow and those characters and those relationships and the fight sequence that they did. I wanted to do throwbacks to all of those, so I hope it really comes through."

The Flash's final season airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" airs April 26th.