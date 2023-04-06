The Flash "It's My Party and I'll Die if I Want To" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "It's My Party and I'll Die if I Want To", the ninth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, April 26th. The episode will see the return of Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen for the first time since the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event in 2020. This new preview is also different from a trailer that was released earlier on Wednesday, giving fans another look at the eagerly anticipated reunion of Barry and Oliver as well as a look at the return of Wall West (Keiynan Lonsdale). The episode is directed by Danielle Panabaker.

At this point, we don't know a lot about the episode, just that the episode will see Barry set to celebrate his 30th birthday all over again when Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy) shows up to cause some trouble. The episode will also address the status of the Multiverse since "Crisis" — fans of the Arrowverse know that the Multiverse was reborn, but the heroes not so much. We do know that the episode is expected to pay respect to Arrow, something that Panabaker told us earlier this year.

"I'm incredibly grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful to have been given the opportunity to direct on this show the first time and so many times after that. And in particular, episode nine, it was a really incredible script and to get to bring it to life was so much fun," Panabaker said. "Obviously it was not without its challenges, as is always the case with television. You have great ideas, but only so much time and money to make these dreams come true. I am so lucky that that was the episode that I got to direct, and to do it with all those different people, Stephen and David and Keiynan and Sendhil. It was a treat to get to work with them. I love directing and I love working with actors. I'm grateful. That's really truly what it boils down to."

She continued, "And this one in particular, I think the crew laughs at me sometimes, because as someone who's been here since the beginning, I remember most scripts and locations. I will say, one of the things that I think has been a strength of our show is, for the most part, everyone's trying to do their best. Everyone's doing the best they can with, again, the limitations of time and money, et cetera, of a television show. But everyone really is trying to do the best that they can, and that is a special energy and brings a special magic to the show. I, in particular with episode nine, wanted to pay respect to Arrow and those characters and those relationships and the fight sequence that they did. I wanted to do throwbacks to all of those, so I hope it really comes through."

The Flash airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.