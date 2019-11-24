The Flash Casts Mayans M.C. Actress in Series Regular Role

With “Crisis on Infinite Earths” looming, the first half of The Flash‘s sixth season has largely been devoted to building up towards the eagerly-anticipated Arrowverse crossover event. Specifically, The Flash has seen Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) working to prepare his team and loved ones for a world without him in it, as The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) has been clear that the speedster will die in the coming event. While much of that post-Crisis world remains a mystery, we may have just gotten our first idea of what’s ahead. The Flash has cast Mayans M.C. actress Efrat Dor as Eva McCulloch in a series regular role for the second half of the season.

The news comes from Entertainment Weekly who shares the official character description of the character, one that teases an alliance between Iris West-Allen (Candace Patton) and Eva that seems anything other than ordinary. “A quantum engineer and co-founder of McCulloch Technologies, Eva McCulloch is a scientific genius who works on the bleeding edge. Eva has been away from Central City for many years. But a chance meeting with Iris West-Allen results in a surprising alliance that pushes the boundaries of sanity, while also uncovering a vast conspiracy to take down Team Flash and its allies.”

What some fans may find interesting about the Eva McCulloch character is the similarity of her name to that of Evan McCulloch. In comics, Evan McCulloch is the villain Mirror Master and while the Earth-1 Mirror Master on The Flash is Sam Scudder, Evan McCulloch is mentioned as being the Mirror Master of Earth-2, a villain who used a mirror gun as opposed to metahuman powers. That mirror gun — or at least a mirror gun — came into play last season on The Flash when Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) stole the device from McCulloch Technologies in order to destroy Cicada’s dagger. At this point, it’s not clear what connection Eva may have to Evan McCulloch but with “Crisis” poised to make major changes to the Arrowverse Multiverse, anything is possible.

Dor’s Eva isn’t the only new face that will be appearing on The Flash in the season’s second half, either. It was announced earlier this month that Natalie Dreyfuss had been cast in the role of Sue Dearbon, the woman from comics who becomes Ralph Dibny’s (Hartley Sawyer) wife. The case of Sue Dearbon’s disappearance has itself played a role in the first half of The Flash thus far this season, with Barry and Ralph going on a James Bond-esque adventure in this week’s “License to Elongate” in search of her.

