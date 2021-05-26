The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Family Matters, Part 2"

The Flash left off in a harrowing place last week with it appearing that the Speed Force/Nora (Michelle Harrison) had killed Iris (Candice Patton), Bashir (Ennis Esmer), and Alexa (Sara Garcia). But even with that stunning turn, things with the Speed Force are rapidly spinning out of control and this week, Team Flash has to figure out how to deal with her while also saving Central City which finds itself at the center of a catastrophic and mysterious storm. It's one of the biggest challenges The Flash has faced yet and the stakes are high. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Family Matters, Part 2", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Family Matters, Part 2". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. read on only if you want to know.

A storm is coming Barry stands over Bashir, Alexa, and Iris' bodies, but it turns out to be just an illusion. Bashir used his powers to make them all see them as dead even they weren't. Iris figures out that Nora/the Speed Force attacked her because she sees her as competition. Team Flash works to look for Nora, realizing they have limited time before she realizes that the other Forces are alive. Barry realizes that they have to take Bashir and Alexa to that place in time when the Speed Force was dead in order to keep them safe. Iris stays with them in that space, though she has a device to get them home. Barry returns home and finds Nora -- now much darker -- waiting for him. She knows that the others are still alive. Still insisting that they want to kill her, she demands that Barry bring them to her so she can stop them or she will destroy Central City. She also wants him to bring her Deon. Barry speeds off to try to do just that. Elsewhere, at home Joe is watching television and sees that a storm is causing major issues, including a lightning strike that lets metahuman criminals out of Iron Heights. As Joe talks with Cecile, she's also struck by lightning. At STAR, Caitlin tries to help Cecile, telling Joe that Nora is causing the storm. They don’t know why Nora would target Cecile. prevnext

Family issues In hiding, Iris tells Alexa about Barry's childhood but Bashir is bored and tries to convince Alexa that they need to work together to fight Nora and that means getting out of there. Alexa agrees. Alexa overpowers Iris and tries to get her to give her the device, but Iris opts to break it instead. That turns out to have been an illusion as well. Alexa and Bashir get the orb and leave. Barry finds Deon at a football stadium. He tells Barry that he didn't want the others to die and Barry lets him know they're okay. Deon says he wanted Barry to feel the same pain that he felt when Barry told him he was a mistake. Barry apologizes and warns him about Nora and says he wants to keep him safe. Deon says the only way to do that is kill Nora. He won't help Barry. He wants to do this is own way. prevnext

The heart of the issue Chester and Cisco can't figure out how to contain Nora so Barry goes to confront her. He tries to appeal to her humanity but she tries to make him understand that the things that have been happening are not her doing. The other forces are actually responsible for the storm and other things happening, not her. They've been the issue the whole time. Iris comes to tell Barry about Bashir and Alexa. Cisco and Chester are able to confirm that what Nora is saying is true. The Forces really have been causing the earthquakes and anomalies as of late and are now tearing the city apart. Barry and Iris are at a loss for what to do so Joe steps in with some fatherly advice: sometimes it takes a family to protect a family. They realize they need to bring the forces together. prevnext

Family united Deon wakes up and Bashir and Alexa arrive. With the family together, they go to face Nora. She is displeased and says she will just have to kill him, too. Nora takes them all away into the Speed Force. The Force fight is on, but they are soon ejected from the Speed Force though the fight is not over. A collider-type reaction starts forming over Central City threatening a reverse Big Bang. Barry runs up into the storm, as it were, leaving the three forces to face Nora. The trio work together and Nora is forced to see a future completely empty of others, something that to her is worse than death. She begs the others not to let this be her real fate. Alexa reaches out to her and tells her it doesn't have to be that way because she's a part of their family. Nora asks for their forgiveness. With time running out, the now united forces come to Barry's aid, superpowering him so that he is fast enough to save the world by stopping the storm just in the nick of time. prevnext

Aftermath With the world saved, they all go into the Speed Force. The four forces will expand that space to bring light to the universe. Barry is also faster now. Back in Central City, Cecile wakes up. She's going to be fine. At Jitters, Allegra, Chester, Kamila, and Cisco get coffee, though Kamila and Cisco make it awkward. Cisco gets a text from Chip Cooper telling him they need an answer. At home, Barry and Iris try to process everything. They decide to start a family. prevnext