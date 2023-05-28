The Flash Stars Reveal Hilarious Issue Filming Major Finale Scene

Last week's series finale for The Flash had many emotional moments as The CW series concluded, including the eagerly anticipated birth of Nora West-Allen. The arrival of Barry and Iris' first child was something that fans had been looking forward to since first being introduced to the adult version of the character a few seasons before, but while the on-screen moment was a beautiful and emotional moment, it turns out that the filming of the scene was hilarious thanks to a little mishap courtesy it's tiniest star.

Speaking with TVLine, Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen, revealed that the baby playing the newborn Nora did what babies do and peed on Iris West Allen actor Candice Patton while filming the emotional scene.

"The baby's not wearing any clothes, because it has just been born," Gustin said. "I know how often newborn babies go to the bathroom, and I was like, 'That baby's gonna pee on her.'"

Patton confirmed that the baby did in fact do just that, even though she had initially been skeptical of Gustin's warning.

"I was like, 'Grant, that's ridiculous. We're fine.' And sure enough, we do the birthing scene, I hold the baby close to me, and I felt something warm…" she said. "Grant looks down and is like, 'She's peeing.' And I'm like, 'No, she's not.' He said, 'You're covered in urine.' And I'm just crying but embracing it. I remember saying, 'This is so appropriate for my last day, getting peed on!'"

Grant Gustin reveals the final scene he shot for The Flash.

While the birth of Nora West Allen was one of the final scenes that fans of The Flash got to see, for Gustin, the actual final shot of the series was the final shot he filmed and it's one that is pretty fitting for both the actor and the character: running through Central City.

"It was all greenscreen," Gustin explained. "Our final day was filmed on a Saturday, actually. And we typically finish episodes with greenscreen. It's usually our second unit day, when the next episode is starting on the main unit. But for this one, there was no next episode. So, we had our whole main crew, but we were on Stage D, which is one of our main stages that also had Barry's lab and Jitters and the police station. That's where we always filmed the greenscreen work, and we had a few things we had to pick up because the schedule had to get changed around last minute during the finale. They had to shoot some stuff that they were inserting me into from a location from a week before. But then I had just a lot of typical greenscreen work of me running. The last shot we filmed was actually the last shot of this series of this big, sweeping crane shot that comes down on Barry as he's running through Central City and a smile comes across his face and that's where we go out on. That was the very, very last thing we shot, which was pretty cool."

