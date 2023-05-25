The Flash Series Finale Recap With Spoilers: "A New World, Part Four"

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the series finale of The CW's The Flash, "A New World, Part Four." Read beyond this point at your own risk. Can you believe in the impossible? That's where the episode begins, with a voiceover as Team Flash in 2023 is filled in by Cecile that Eddie Thawne is the avatar of the Negative Speed Force and that the Negative Speed Force was doing what it has been doing with traveling through time and attacking as it has been over the past three episodes to charge itself up for a final confrontation. Barry contacts them on comms, as he is back in the present. He's on his way to the hospital and tells them that the battle has already begun. Existence itself is in danger.

We then get something of a montage with Zoom and Godspeed being drawn from wherever they were after their respective deaths in previous seasons to the West house – or rather, the Negative Speed Force manifestation of the West house. They have no idea why they are there. Reverse-Flash is also there — Eobard Thawne with Harrison Wells' face – and he tells them that they are in the Negative Speed Force. Savitar also shows up. Eddie also is there. He explains that he brought them there. He points out that they all died in their attempts to defeat The Flash and none of them were powerful or fast enough to pull it off, but together, combined, they can do it. Eddie then accepts and embraces the blue crystal and is transformed. He becomes Cobalt Blue and offers the others enough speed to kill The Flash.

At the hospital, Barry returns and Iris is happy to see him, but she's hasn't given birth just yet. Barry starts to tell her about Eddie when he shows up and introduces himself as Cobalt Blue. He wants to kill Barry so he can have a timeline where he's the hero and have the life he feels was taken from him, but Iris and Barry know that isn't what the Negative Speed Force is up to and that it is merely using Eddie. Iris tells Barry to run. Barry and Eddie both race off and they joust and fight. Eddie manages to get the upper hand and nearly kills Barry before Nora shows up with the rest of Team Flash to fight as well, but Eddie summons his own help, his Legion — Godspeed, Savitar, Zoom, and Reverse-Flash.

Cobalt Blue's Legion goads the team, but Khione says they won't win. The Flash for "Delta maneuvers" and they all start fighting, racing off and dealing with the evil speedsters individually. Savitar captures and stabs Nora, but it doesn't work. She is able to take his dagger and stab him instead. Virtue faces off with Godspeed, getting in his head and defeating him. Reverse-Flash confronts Chester at STAR Labs and seems to kill him. Allegra shows up and takes Thawne down when she goads her about Nash. Just when things look their grimmest for Chester, he comes back and wakes up. Allegra and Chester kiss.

Zoom is confronted by the CCPD, but Chillblaine and Khione show up. Khione catches Zoom's lightning, absorbs it and fires it back at him. At Jitters, Eddie tries to take hostages but Jay Garrick shows up to aid Barry, stealing Eddie's speed — a trick he learned from his Earth-90 doppelganger. Eddie then calls on speed from the other fallen speedsters to repower himself. He then disappears. Jay says that Eddie's going to the source of his speed where he will overload and kill himself, just like Thawne did.

Instead of just letting Eddie die and the whole cycle restarting with another avatar, Barry thinks that he needs to save Eddie. Barry wants to save both the timelines and Eddie somehow, but it's something that seems impossible. Khione says that can get Barry into the Negative Speed Force but tells Barry he must change Eddie's perspective if he is to have any chance. Barry says he doesn't know how to make a better world. She tells him that nature is about coexistence. Barry isn't buying it but Khione tells him to believe in the impossible.

Barry gets into the Negative Speed Force and tackles Eddie, telling him the connection to said Negative Speed Force will kill him. Eddie doesn't believe him. They fight, or rather, Eddie fights him. Barry doesn't fight back. Eddie starts becoming Reverse-Flash due to the hatred and influence of the Negative Speed Force and Barry points that out to Eddie. He tells Eddie that he has to remain the avatar, but he must fight the hate. They must work together to create a better world. Somehow, the power of friendship and the promise of good wins out and Eddie tears the crystal out of his chest and smashes it with his foot. Eddie says they won't always see eye to eye but tell Iris that he's happy for her.

Barry ends up back at the hospital just in time for Iris to give birth. Team Flash confirms that the time lines are back to normal. Mark figures out that Chester is unscathed because he has Hawking radiation in his cells — Chester has black hole powers as a holdover from when he was merged with a black hole — he's the CHUNK, thus giving Chester his comics-accurate name. Everyone heads to the hospital, including Nora, as they wait for the birth. Khione is approached by Harrison Wells — the real one, aka Timeless Wells. He's there to tell her to ascend and become the protector of all things. When she is sad about having to say goodbye to her family, he tells her it's about carrying a piece of the ones you love wherever and whenever you go.

Iris gives birth. Baby Nora has arrived. Joe has a moment with Iris and the baby, singing to the baby. At STAR, Khione says her goodbyes before shedding her mortal body in a storm of elements. Left in her place is Caitlin alive and well. When Khione no longer needed a mortal body, she left it, restoring Caitlin to life.

One week later. It's a party at Barry and Iris' home for little Nora — adult Nora is also there. Barry apologizes to Caitlin and she accepts, saying she understands now that what she was trying to do was wrong and unnatural. Even Timeless Wells is there at the party. Nora tells her parents things are crazy before Bart is born, too. Joe gives a speech acknowledging Iris's achievements, as well as Cecile's and then proposes to her. She says yes.

Later, Barry goes to deal with a fussy Nora. He tells her to believe in the impossible (it's what he tells Baby Nora that turns out to be the voiceover we heard at the opening of the episode) and then starts to tell her a story, telling her that their family has been blessed with amazing gifts and that maybe they should share it. He casts out his lightning and it chooses: Avery Ho, Max Mercury, and Jess Chambers. He tells Nora that by sharing a piece of themselves, maybe they can create a better world where everyone coexists and nothing is impossible as long as we believe.

