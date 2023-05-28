The Flash Showrunner Reveals Storylines Cut From Final Season

While The CW's The Flash managed to pack a lot of things into its ninth and final season, not every storyline got its due. According to series showrunner Eric Wallace, while Barry and Iris' stories got to be completed, there were some other characters whose stories were left with dangling threads, even beyond the large Blackest Night crossover that he'd hoped to turn into a crossover had the series gone into a Season 10. Specifically, Wallace explained to Entertainment Weekly that the series would have revisited things for Chester and Khione as well as made good on the multiple seasons of teases about the Chronarch.

"When I heard [the final season] was only 13 episodes, suddenly so many things just went out the window at that point, like we had a huge storyline that was going to involve Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Allegra (Kayla Compton," Wallace said. "They've finally kissed, finally fallen in love, all that good stuff, but they had their own insane storyline in the middle of season 9 originally with a villain that we didn't even get to introduce."

Wallace explained that the unnamed villain was seeded in Season 8 when someone surreptitiously downloaded all the files on Chester's computer remotely, but the series was never able to go back to that.

"That was us setting up the middle graphic novel villain for Season 9," he said. "Sadly, that doesn't get resolved anymore because the whole storyline had to be cut."

Another villain that never materialized was the Chronarch who had been teased since Season 7. Wallace said that that villain would have been part of The Forever War, the story that would have kicked off Season 10, but it wasn't just villains who didn't make it into the final episodes of The Flash. There was a hero's origin that got cut as well. Wallace revealed that Khione's story was a full, two-year storyline, but that with the series ending with a shortened Season 9, the first half of the storyline was thrown out entirely, even if it ended up in the same place.

"With Khione, although it worked out great, I had originally pitched it to Danielle Panabaker as a two-year story, and suddenly I didn't have to years to tell her story," Wallace said. "So, the whole first half got thrown out. It was supposed to start with who comes out of that crystal coffin, right? We had to change so many things. Where we ended up is equally as shocking and surprising and emotional as we would've gotten to in Season 10, but we did lose some of the minutia that I think would've been very enjoyable for the fan base and for us as writers and directors."

Will the Arrowverse continue after The Flash finale?

With a live-action DC "reset" set to occur in the next few years, and The CW's long-gestating Justice U spinoff canceled last week, fans have been curious to see if and how the Arrowverse continues.

"I've wrapped up a lot of things in the series finale, and it ends on a very hopeful note that shows you how the future of the Arrowverse could continue in some way, shape, or form," Wallace explained in a recent interview. "It hopefully gives people closure, but also some hope for the future, because otherwise it's very sad to think that there's no more crossovers, that there won't be an Arrowverse after May 24. That saddens me because I love it so much, and it was such a big part of not just my life, but a whole fan base's life."

