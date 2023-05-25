The Flash's Grant Gustin Reveals Final Scene He Filmed

The Flash's ninth and final season is now in the books, bringing The CW's Arrowverse of shows to a close. The superhero franchise has told a wide swath of stories over the past decade, culminating in Barry Allen / The Flash's (Grant Gustin) last hurrah. In a recent interview with Deadline, Gustin shed some light on his final moments playing Barry, revealing what sequences he shot last.

"It was all greenscreen," Gustin explained. "Our final day was filmed on a Saturday, actually. And we typically finish episodes with greenscreen. It's usually our second unit day, when the next episode is starting on the main unit. But for this one, there was no next episode. So we had our whole main crew, but we were on Stage D, which is one of our main stages that also had Barry's lab and Jitters and the police station. That's where we always filmed the greenscreen work, and we had a few things we had to pick up because the schedule had to get changed around last minute during the finale. They had to shoot some stuff that they were inserting me into from a location from a week before. But then I had just a lot of typical greenscreen work of me running. The last shot we filmed was actually the last shot of this series of this big, sweeping crane shot that comes down on Barry as he's running through Central City and a smile comes across his face and that's where we go out on. That was the very, very last thing we shot, which was pretty cool."

"It was fun," Gustin said of the energy on set. "We had gotten a lot of the emotion out of the way the week prior. Everyone else was wrapped on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On the last day of work, the first shot was me and Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora, and she was dressed as XS and I was in my Flash suit. The rest of it was just me. It was a really short day actually. I think all of it was like a six-hour day. We did a lot of crying throughout the week as other people wrapped, but the final day was really just me for the most part and we were just kind of joking around all day. My wife and my daughter were able to come by and see my final shot, which was really special… I didn't get emotional, honestly, until the last couple months since I've been done. It'll hit me in waves. But I felt really good that week. I just felt really proud of everything we had done and I didn't really get too emotional about it until more recently."

What is The Flash series finale about?

"THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise."

