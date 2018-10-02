No, ‘The Flash’ Movie Directors Have Not Left the Film

There has been quite a deluge of DC Extended Universe news this week, but it sounds like one potential rumor can be put to bed.

According to a new series of tweets from The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, the upcoming The Flash film is still on track for a spring 2019 production start, and directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are still attached.

No one has seen the script just yet, Flashpoint storyline has been tossed, and Warners is eyeing a March or April 2019 production start, maybe May. //t.co/s9MQq3UWdN — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 14, 2018

Zero truth. Daley and Goldstein are still on THE FLASH and were at the studio just last week. //t.co/fFG8TMHRm1 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) September 14, 2018

The tweets also circle back to other reports surrounding the film – namely, that the film is tossing out the Flashpoint storyline, most likely in favor of a typical solo movie.

Considering the various incarnations The Flash has undergone over the past few years – with a rotation of directors including Rick Famuyiwa and Seth Grahame-Smith – it makes sense that fans were briefly worried about Daley and Goldstein’s potential departure. But for the time being, it sounds like the Game Night and Horrible Bosses pair will still be bringing the superhero to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” Daley explained in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” Goldstein added.

And Ezra Miller, who will reprise his role as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster, has previously expressed a pretty positive sentiment around Daley and Goldstein being on board.

“I met [Daley and Goldstein] recently,” Miller revealed at a convention appearance earlier this year. “They’re really, really, really cool guys. I really like their work a lot, and I think they’re really great.”

While the film’s plot and larger cast will probably remain a mystery for the time being, we do know that The Flash will finally introduce Kiersey Clemons’ portrayal of Iris West onto the big screen.

“Imagine if I said no? Imagine if I was, like, I’m cut out of the whole thing?” Clemons joked in a recent appearance on Conan. “We talked about it before though, so that’s not going to happen. I’m gonna be in The Flash… I’m Iris West!”

Are you excited to see The Flash become a reality? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on Friday, Dec. 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on Nov. 1, 2019.