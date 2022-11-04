The Flash Casts Maribel Verdu as Barry Allen's Mom

✖

Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) has found his mother. With Andy Muschietti's The Flash set to start filming in a matter of weeks, the production has landed Maribel Verdu as the speedster's mother. Though exact details for the movie have yet to surface, it's expected to pull inspiration from DC's wildly popular Flashpoint story, where The Flash goes back in time to prevent his mother's death — a plot device that introduces the multiverse.

In live-action, such a plot is expected to help iron out some of the wrinkles that have been introduced over the past few years in the DC Extended Universe. The news from The Hollywood Reporter, who's careful to not drop a name for Verdu's character, making it unclear if she'll be Nora Thompson, Nora Allen, or an entirely reimagined character.

The same report says Billy Crudup has dropped out of the movie due to scheduling conflicts with AppleTV+'s The Morning Show. Crudup previously played Henry Allen in Justice League, and was expected to expand on his role as Barry's father in the solo spin-off. With the speedster's dad serving as a central role in the story involving Nora's death, it's likely the production will end up recasting the role.

Earlier this week, news surfaced revealing Kiersey Clemons would be back to reprise her role as Iris West. The actor was originally set to appear in a scene in Justice League but was cut from Joss Whedon's theatrical release. That sequence has since been readded to the feature and will debut as part of Zack Snyder's Justice League next week.

Muschietti — who has become a rising Hollywood name due to his work on the acclaimed IT reboot — previously teased The Flash's role in the multiverse, suggesting the feature would help set things straight with future releases from DC Films.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid," Muschietti previously explained to Vanity Fair. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

