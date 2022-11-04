The Flash: Kiersey Clemons Confirmed To Star As Iris West

Score one for all those Zack Snyder's Justice League and/or #RestoreTheSnyderverse fans out there: actress Keirsey Clemons is confirmed to star as Iris West in The Flash movie. The report comes from THR who got the exclusive word that Clemons has signed on with Warner Bros. and Flash director Andy Muschietti (IT) to play the love interest of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller). Clemons made her debut as Iris in Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League but saw her role cut from Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film. Fans will finally get to see her performance when Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max next week.

The Flash movie has quickly become a big multiverse event film for DC and Warner Bros. The film will see Michael Keaton return as Batman (the mentor to Ezra Miller's Flash) while also featuring Ben Affleck's Batman. Sasha Calle will play a new version of Supergirl in the film, The Flash concept art has further teased the kind of multiverse action and adventure DC fans are in for. According to Andy Muschietti, the film "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

The Flash is being looked at as the film that can finally put DC/WB's current continuity troubles to rest. The studio's interruption of Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League threw the proposed future for the DC Films Universe completely off track. Films like Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 1984 seem to be part of a post-Snyder DC universe, but now Zack Snyder's Justice League is back, bringing a lot of questions about what the future of the franchise looks like - and who will star in it.

The Flash will see the titular running across an entire DC multiverse (and causing some disastrous butterfly effect) and by the end, it seems as though any and every DC movie will be labeled as "official" parts of continuity:

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid," Muschietti previously explained to Vanity Fair. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

The Flash is scheduled to begin filming in early 2021 for a theatrical release on November 4, 2022.