The Flash "Negative, Part One" Preview Released

There are just two episodes left in the eighth season of The Flash and that means we're about to get answers about Iris West Allen's (Candice Patton) time sickness — and from the looks of things in the preview, it all may be linked to one of Barry's greatest foes. Deon (Christian Magby) appears to have enlisted Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) having betrayed Team Flash just a few episodes before. The CW has released a preview for the upcoming episode, "Negative, Part One" and you can see for yourself just how high the stakes appear to be.

Additionally, according to the previously released synopsis, Iris will discover what has been causing her time sickness and while that is happening, the team is also handling a major fight of their own. It's not a lot to go on, but showrunner Eric Wallace has previously teased that the time sickness and the final big bad of the season are linked, which probably means that Team Flash's challenges and Iris' discover are linked as well — something the preview definitely seems to indicate. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below as well as Wallace's comments on that final villain of the season.

"TEAM FLASH BANDS TOGETHER – The Flash (Grant Gustin) and team are in for the fight of their lives, meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) discovers the cause of her time sickness. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza."

"There's a reason why Iris got her time sickness, and the final big bad of Season 8 is the person behind it," Wallace told TVLine. "And you will learn why this is all happening."

It is also worth noting that Wallace has previously mentioned that Barry and Iris come through this season okay so whatever happens next will be crazy but not fatal, but he also previously told ComicBook.com to pay special attention to "Into the Still Force" as there are aspects of that episode that will come into play with the season finale.

"I said, 'It doesn't now, but it will in five episodes because we're going to tie this directly into our season finale.' And fortunately, I've earned their trust over the last three seasons. So, they put their faith in me, they went with it and it's absolutely true. There's so many things…" Wallace said. "Because remember, Deon says in the Still Force, very specifically, this is a place where the past, the present and the future all coexist. Which then, Barry remembers and that turns out to be the key to getting out of there. But it makes us ask ourselves, 'Wait a minute, the past, present and the future…' Hopefully folks who got this, there's a reason why after getting out of there, by making that realization, Barry turns to Nora, his daughter and says, 'Hey, you need to go back to 2049 and check out mom and make sure that everything's okay.' That line's there for a reason. What is going on in the future? And how does that tie into Iris's time sickness and our season finale. And a line like that, you'll see really pays off because it directly sets up graphic novel number seven."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Negative, Part One" airs June 22nd.