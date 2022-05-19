The Flash: Eric Wallace Promises a Happy Ending to Season 8

✖

To say that Season 8 of The Flash has been intense would be a bit of an understatement. Over the course of the season, Team Flash has endured "losing" Joe West due to manipulation of the timeline, the most dangerous foe they've faced in Deathstorm, the death of Frost, and now Iris being lost in the Still Force due to her rapidly worsening Time Sickness. Now that the end of the season is in sight, one can't help but wonder if Barry and the rest of the team will get a break soon and according to showrunner Eric Wallace, they will and not just any break. Wallace told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that the season will end with everyone "living happily ever after."

According to Wallace, everything is going to come together by the end of the season. He spoke about finally curing Iris' Time Sickness, getting her and Barry together, and seeing everyone except the bad guys land in a good place.

"Yes, I am happy to report, and you can quote me, Team Flash will be okay at the end of Season 8. Iris's Time Sickness will be cured by the end of Season 8. Barry and Iris, who have been in separate places, because she's either in Coast City with Sue, trying to do things as a reporter and he's fighting Deathstorm," Wallace said. "All of these things are there for a reason, they're all coming together in our final graphic novel this season, but everybody will get back together. And because I love happy endings, everybody will live happily ever after. Iris is not dying. Barry is not dying. None of that."

He did affirm that villains wouldn't be faring quite so well, noting that not only will they lose in a big way in the season finale, but that it's the biggest episode in the history of the series — and it's one that he feels they pulled off.

"The bad guys definitely lose big time in 820. Danielle Panabaker said to me when she read the episode, 'Eric this is the biggest episode in the history of hour show. How on earth are we going to pull this off?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'm going to figure it out.' And I did. I'm happy to report, I did."

Fans will have the chance to see just how big that season finale is and how Team Flash manages to come out on top when the Season 8 finale airs on June 29th.

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.