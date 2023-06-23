The Flash: New Footage Description From CinemaCon

✖

After years of being in the works, The Flash movie is finally on its way to becoming a reality, with the blockbuster currently scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2023. The long-awaited film has kept a lot of elements under wraps, outside of a brief look at footage that was shared during DC FanDome 2021. Luckily, attendees at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas got to see a new look at the film, and while the footage won't be released to the public yet, ComicBook.com's Cam Bonomolo provided a description of what it entailed, which you can check out below.

"Barry Allen fidgets in a line. He's at work. Flash travels back outside his childhood home. In his childhood room, Blue lightning flickers around Barry. He looks at photos of his mom and dad and kid Barry. 'Time has a pattern. It can help deliver certain events to certain people... drawn to each other like magnets... ' At Wayne Manor, we see someone with shoulder length white hair from behind. He opens a secret door to reveal seven Batsuits stood together. Elsewhere, Flash slows down time and races up the side of a building. Batfleck rides a Bat bike in a car chase with police – it's daytime. Michael Shannon appears as Zod. Supergirl's costume looks similar to Henry Cavill's. An unmasked Keaton is dressed as Batman, and says 'You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts.' He says this to Barry, alternate Barry, and Supergirl. Title card: THE FLASH. Keaton, who now has shorter hair, has an upgraded version of the 89 Batsuit with a bold yellow emblem."

The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

"I think Andy's fantastic," Hodson shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. "What I loved about IT, The first one, in particular, is that he can do scary, he can do big genre stuff, but he can also do real heart. He can give those characters real emotional depth. And that's something that I would love to see in Flash."

"What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti previously revealed. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It's going to be fun, too. I can't promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it's a beautiful human story."

As mentioned above, The Flash is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 23, 2023.