‘The Flash’: Nora’s Lies Come to a Head in “Time Bomb”

A time bomb that has been threatening to go off for weeks now will finally be defused when Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comes clean to her parents about her arrangement with Eobard Thawne, The CW has released in the synopsis for “Time Bomb,” the March 19 episode of The Flash.

During the series’ hundredth episode earlier this season, it was revealed that Nora has been working with the Reverse Flash all along. It seems as though she wants to go back to the past and prevent Barry’s death in the Crisis.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which has been scheduled for 2024 ever since the pilot for The Flash,w will be the 2019 Arrowverse crossover event, so it seems likely that something Nora does during her time-travel adventures moves it up, altering the course of history.

Whether that change to history will have an impact on the rest of the Arrowverse, which has events scheduled for the 2040s as well, is anybody’s guess.

The revelation will come from Nora herself, rather than being revealed by Sherloque, who has been investigating her ties to Thawne all season long. After a new metahuman comes into their lives — one who has been hiding the truth about herself from those closest to her — it is apparently Barry’s heartfelt advice to her that leads Nora to feel guilty enough to come clean.

NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE

Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Roswell New Mexico on The CW. “Time Bomb” will premiere on March 19.