‘The Flash’ Clarifies the Status of The Trickster in “The Elongated Knight Rises”

The Flash returned for another new episode tonight, and updated fans on the status of a beloved villain.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Elongated Knight Rises”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Team Flash (sans Barry) taking on Axel Walker (Devon Graye), who had been freed from prison by his mother, Zoey Clark/Prank (Corrine Bohrer).

Once the two hid in their lair, Axel began to plan a reunion between them and his father, James Jesse/The Trickster (Mark Hamill). As Prank explained, that wouldn’t happen, because The Trickster had actually escaped from prison a year before, and has been on the run ever since.

This provides a pretty major update for Earth-1’s The Trickster, who hasn’t actually been seen within the world of The Flash since Season Two’s midseason finale. In that episode, The Trickster partnered with Captain Cold and Weather Wizard before he was captured by the CCPD and put back in jail. Fans then got to see an alternate version of The Trickster in The Flash‘s Season Three midseason finale, when he faced off against Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp).

So even though it’s been about two years since we’ve seen Earth-1’s Trickster in action (partially thanks you, you know, Hamill’s recent role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi), this sort of update might be a good hint towards his potential return. The Flash fans will just have to stay tuned to find out.

