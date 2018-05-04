‘The Flash’ Showrunner Teases Two Cliffhangers in Season 4 Finale

Team Flash’s fight against Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands) is currently in its final stretch — and it looks like things could end on an ominous note.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Flash executive producer Todd Helbing previewed what fans can expect in the upcoming season four finale, titled “We Are The Flash”. As Helbing explained, the finale will be “an Inception-inspired episode”, which will conclude with two major cliffhangers.

According to the report, the first cliffhanger will deal with the identity of the season’s mystery girl (played by Jessica Parker Kennedy), who was first introduced in this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover. While rumors have swirled quite a bit around Mystery Girl’s identity – with theories ranging from Dawn Allen and Jenni Ognats, to some sort of evil speedster – it sounds like fans will finally get some answers.

“You get the question answered as to who she is,” Helbing said in a previous interview. “There’s actually an extra little bonus where something happens where you’ll realize exactly how she’ll play a part in the future.”

And at the same time, the finale is expected to introduce some sort of new villain for the recently announced fifth season — and it sounds like it could be someone well known.

“Most people that are familiar with comics will probably be able to deduce who the big bad is for next season,” Helbing added.

Well, fans will certainly have fun trying to speculate about that!

You can view the official synopsis for “We Are The Flash” below.

SEASON FINALE — Team Flash gets help from a surprising ally in their battle against DeVoe (Neil Sandilands).

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Todd Helbing & Eric Wallace.

Are you excited to see what The Flash brings to its season four finale? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “We Are The Flash” will air on Tuesday, May 22nd.