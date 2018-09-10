‘The Flash’: Barry and Nora Team Up in New Season 5 Still

The latest look at season five of The Flash is proving to be quite a family affair.

Variety recently released a new still from The Flash‘s fifth season, which sees Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Nora Allen/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) teaming up at what appears to be the docks of Central City. You can check it out below.

There’s quite a lot to glean from this photo, including some pretty clear looks at both Nora’s superhero suit and Barry’s highly-anticipated new costume. And of course, it showcases that the father-daughter duo will be teaming up together out in the field, something that fans have been eager to see.

As fans will remember, Nora is Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) daughter from the future, who is visiting the younger versions of her parents for some very specific – and ominous – reasons.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com of Nora’s debut. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

And early reports have hinted that Nora will strike up a pretty unique dynamic with her parents, one that even they are a bit confused by.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last month. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter, and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

On the flip side, it sounds like Nora will be getting along pretty perfectly with the younger iteration of her father.

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.