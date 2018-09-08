‘The Flash’: Nora Helps Her Parents in New Season 5 Still

Last week, The CW released a new poster for The Flash featuring the West-Allen Family and now we’re getting a look Nora Allen working with her parents in a newly released photo.

In the new photo from TV Line, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) sits at a computer with her mother Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) while her father, Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) looks on. It’s not clear what specifically is going on in the moment, but whatever it is seems to be a happy moment for the family. Barry and Iris are both smiling while Nora seems pretty content herself. You can check it out below.

As fans of The Flash know. Nora was revealed to be Barry and Iris’ daughter in the season four finale after mysteriously appearing during about half of the season prompting many fan theories about who exactly she would end up being. While it’s still unclear why Nora has traveled from the future to visit the younger versions of her parents, executive producer Todd Helbing says fans will be intrigued by the answer.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics, but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them, so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” Helbing told ComicBook.com after the season finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

Of course, there’s more to learn about Nora than just the big mistake she made. Nora will have an interesting dynamic with her parents, one that Patton said last month may be a bit difficult for Iris.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get to know her daughter who’s back from the future.” Patton explained in an interview last month. “And I think that, as we hinted in the finale last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora. Which we’ll get into later in the season, why there’s some distance in between the two of them. But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of Iris really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter and figuring out why Nora’s kind of not into that.”

Things sound like they will be better between Nora and Barry, however.

“Well we’re really getting along,” Gustin revealed, “and it’s great.”

“So well.” Kennedy added. “Total daddy’s girl.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.