‘The Flash’: “Goldfaced” Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “Goldfaced”, the thirteenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The photos showcase Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) going undercover in Central City’s criminal underworld, as a way to find the tools they need to stop Cicada. While it’s unclear exactly how that will unfold, it certainly looks like things will be dangerous for both of them, as well as Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

You can check out the synopsis for “Goldfaced” below!

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

