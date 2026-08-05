5 Massive Changes DC Made to Wonder Woman That Could Make Her DCU Debut Even Better

Wonder Woman is the greatest superheroine in comic history. Sure, we all love Storm, Jean Grey, Captain Marvel, the Wasp, and numerous others, but Diana is the one who made the rest of them possible. She was a superstar right away and has been able to hold onto the spotlight through the decades. She hasn’t always had an easy time of things, though. DC Comics is quick to trot her out for clout, but there are numerous mistakes indicative of how little respect the character gets. However, that doesn’t mean that her whole existence has been a series of bungles that de-valued the Amazon princess; in fact, there are numerous changes DC made that have made her better than ever.

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The DCU is in full swing and fans are of course wondering when Wondy is gonna show up. She’s on that level of pop culture that few superheroes hit, a household name that everyone has some kind of connection with. Fans want an awesome new big screen Wonder Woman and the best way to do that, honestly, is to incorporate the changes that DC has made to the heroine over the decades. These five changes made Wonder Woman better over the decades, and the DCU needs to remember to use them in their version.

5) Doing Away With the New 52 Origin

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The New 52 was a failed DC reboot that started out with some heat, selling numerous copies in the beginning. One of the most talked about titles was Wonder Woman (Vol. 4). This book from Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang remade the origin of Diana; she was no longer molded in clay and brought to life by the gods. She was the daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta, which is fine for Greek myth, but not so much for Diana. The whole point of Diana is that she was born of the love that women have inside them; she was completely a child of the feminine. Adding Zeus into the whole equation kind of ruins the whole thing and what she represents, just making her into yet another demi-god. It’s boring and it loses sight of the point of the character. DC has fixed this in recent years, bringing back her old origin, and it’s made everything better for the character, so the DCU should follow this lead.

4) Becoming the Ambassador of Themyscira to the World

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Greg Rucka started writing Wonder Woman with Wonder Woman (Vol. 2) #195 and he made some big changes to the character that made a lot of sense. See, Diana was always meant to be Themyscira’s ambassador, but she was rarely an actual Ambassador. Rucka changed that, having Diana write a book about her views on the world and finally taking up the formal role of Ambassador to the Man’s World. This was honestly one of the smartest changes anyone could make with character. Giving her an actual diplomatic post and position meant that she got to be in the room when the big decisions get made and give her a conduit to work things out in her own way. It gives her actions some weight that they wouldn’t otherwise have, for good and for ill. It makes her acts official, which can lead stories in a variety of directions, and we got to see many of them. It’s one of the best ways to present the character and hopefully the DCU will incorporate it.

3) Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons Origin of the Amazons

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The Amazons are the most important part of the Wonder Woman mythos. These warrior women forged Diana into the person she is today, teaching her both their martial ways as well as their love. She would be a very different person without their example. We’ve seen numerous origins for them over the years, but the best, and the one that the DCU should use, came in the fantastic Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons, by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott. This book introduced them as the children of the goddesses of the Greek world, followers created to help them revenge the treatment of women by men and the gods. Hippolyta was a human woman who began following them, building an army of normal women, all of whom had been abused in a variety of ways. Eventually, the existence of the Amazons would cause a war among the gods, with Hippolyta and her women joining the group and gaining the same powers as the others. It’s the perfect origin for the Amazons and we need to see it in live action.

2) More Queer Themes

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Queer themes have been a part of Wonder Woman since the beginning. The Amazons were a island of only women; there were going to be a large percentage of lesbian relationships. Over the years, this was downplayed to the extent that it was almost non-existent for a long time. However, since queer themes have started to become more prevalent in mainstream comics, these ideas have been brought back to Wonder Woman and her comics. Diana is canonically bisexual in the prime DC Universe, but she’s never really had an official girlfriend; we know that they she had some lesbian relationships, but she hasn’t had a major one that became part of her status quo, unless you count her flirtations with Cheetah II. There have been alternate realities where she was in lesbian relationships – Dark Knights of Steel and its sequels are one of the more recent examples – but that’s it. Regardless, the DCU needs to incorporate queer themes into the Wonder Woman movie. She’s bisexual and that needs to be a part of her next movie version.

1) The George Perez Reboot

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Crisis on Infinite Earths rebooted the DC Multiverse into the DC Universe, with sweeping changes made to numerous high-level characters, including Wonder Woman. Writer/artist George Perez was chosen to relaunch Wonder Woman and decided to start at the beginning, with a catch. See, this wasn’t a flashback; the events of Wonder Woman (Vol. 2) were happening concurrently with the events of the other DC books. So, Steve Trevor landed on the island and everything happened the way you remembered, it’s just this was her first introduction to Man’s World; she wasn’t part of the Justice League’s history and hadn’t been fighting evil for years by the time we met her. It was a whole new history fo the character and it was brilliant. Perez moved her closer to Greek mythology and did a fantastic job of capturing her at the beginning of her superheroic career; he gave readers some of the best Wonder Woman stories ever. This reboot has become the standard Wonder Woman origin and the DCU needs to use it.

What’s your favorite change to Wonder Woman? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!