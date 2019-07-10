The Flash Set Photos Give First Look at Killer Frost’s New Costume

In an interview earlier this year ahead of her directorial debut on The Flash, Danielle Panabaker told Entertainment Tonight that she was ready for one of her characters — Killer Frost — to get a new super suit. Now, from the looks of a pair of new set photos as The CW series shoots for its sixth season, Panabaker is getting her wish.

Posted to Twitter Tuesday, a pair of photos from The Flash set reveal Panabaker’s Killer Frost in a new suit still in keeping with the character’s blue color scheme, but now with what appears to be a cold-shoulder style top and a decorative stylized snowflake symbol on the chest. Check it out below.

Back in April, Panabaker said that she was ready for a new suit and excited to see whatever that suit would look like.

“I want a new suit,” Panabaker said. “The Season 4 suit was different than the Season 3 suit and I want a new suit, absolutely. Killer Frost is a little bit like Vibe in that she, and like most of the superheroes, that she has to go somewhere to put her suit on, Flash has to put her suit on. So, I’m excited to see what her suit looks like whenever she gets it.”

And given all how Killer Frost has evolved over the course of the series, fans likely will be excited to see this new suit in action, too. Killer Frost — generally — made her debut on The Flash in Season 2, though that take on the character was on Earth-2 making that Killer Frost a parallel universe version of sorts, one more villain than hero. It’s in Season 3 that Caitlin Snow started to come into her Earth-1 Killer Frost persona, having developed cryokinetic abilities that she can’t really control, turning into Killer Frost personality-wise in the process. She briefly aligns herself with Savitar, but Caitlin regains control and, once Savitar is defeated, departs to find herself.

Killer Frost returns in Season 4 as Caitlin continues to struggle with that side of her personality. However, after an encounter with The Thinker, Caitlin finds herself unable to access her Killer Frost side — and later discovers that she first turned into Killer Frost as a child, something that made her a metahuman well before the accelerator explosion responsible for the general premise of the show. Eventually in Season 5, Caitlin finds out the truth about how she gained her Killer Frost side as well as ultimately manages to get Killer Frost back, the pair beginning to work together.

With all of this development of Killer Frost, especially as how she interacts with Caitlin, it certainly makes sense for the character to get a new look. While the two women are distinctively different, their more unified front in the later part of Season 5 makes Season 6 a good time for a new Killer Frost — especially with Crisis on Infinite Earths coming we’ll likely see the hero suiting up more often.

What do you think of Killer Frost’s new look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.