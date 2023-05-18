The Flash Series Finale Preview Released

The end of the road is finally here. After nine seasons, The Flash is coming to an end and now, The CW has released a preview for the series finale, "A New World, Part Four". The episode will air on Wednesday, May 24th. For Barry Allen, it's the greatest challenge he and Team Flash — as well as friends old and new — will ever face as they come together to save not just Central City, but everything one last time. You can check that preview out for yourself in the video below and then read on for the official episode synopsis as well.

THE FINAL RUN – The Flash (Grant Gustin), the fastest man alive, is tasked with his greatest challenge yet, to save the timeline and save existence. Friends old and new gather for an epic battle to save Central City, one last time. The episode was written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen and directed by Vanessa Parise.

"It's just a labor of love all around," Wallace told Entertainment Weekly. "The crew, cast, writers, directors, everybody, it's the hardest we've ever worked. Not that we haven't had even bigger episodes because certainly a crossover is bigger, but the commitment to excellence that everybody was bringing with knowing that these were the last batch of Flash episodes was unmatched. We were a family. I'm going to miss my Flash family."

Grant Gustin is open to playing the Flash again.

While his time as The Flash is ending on The CW, Gustin hasn't entirely ruled out returning to the character in the future. The actor previously told Us Weekly that while playing the character again isn't something he's thinking about right now, he'll always listen to pitches for The Flash.

"I can't wrap my head around it right now, obviously," Gustin said. "But if someone called me today or tomorrow and was like, 'Hey, we have this amazing Flash idea,' obviously it's like, I'm gonna take that phone call and listen to that idea. And I think this is a character that I'm going to — no matter if I play it again [or not] — I'll probably be associated with this character more than anything else in my career, for the rest of my life. So, I'll always listen to any Flash pitch."

He added, "I mean, it's very, very close to my heart. I think it always will be."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale, "A New World, Part Four" airs May 23rd.