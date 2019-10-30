The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Halloween Turns Gruesome in “There Will Be Blood”

The Flash has a lot on its plate at the moment, between the ghastly rise of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, and the ominous threat of the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. All of that appears to converge in a pretty interesting way in this week’s episode, all while celebrating Halloween in the process. Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, which is appropriately-titled “There Will Be Blood”.

Ramsey breaks in to the hospital he used to work at, as a way to get more blood for his experiments. Joe calls Barry to investigate the break-in at the hospital, which Barry doesn’t think was caused by a metahuman. Ramsey continues to perform tests on the new blood, while reminiscing about his mother in the time before her death. He injects himself with the new blood, which doesn’t initially appear to have the intended effect.

Barry talks to Frost and Cisco about accepting his death in the coming Crisis, which Cisco continues to worry about. Barry ultimately figures out a way to get through to him — by trying to get him to help save Ramsey. They then are joined by Nash Wells, who claims to have a form of science that can cure HLH if they agree to build him a crypto circuit. It’s a serum at a McCulloch Labs facility — which they actually uncovered from the Dominators three years ago. Cisco then asks Nash if the serum could work on antimatter, which would theoretically save Barry from dying. Barry, Cisco, and Nash attempt to break in, but ultimately find that the serum isn’t there and quickly escape.

Nash still needs Barry and Cisco to build him his device, and they question if he’s lying to them or not. Barry opens a freezer in STAR Labs and finds the serum — which Cisco hid from him in an attempt to save his life. Barry tells him that he was going through all of this with Cisco in an attempt to teach him to take over STAR Labs when he’s gone. Defeated, Cisco gives him the serum, and then gives Nash the crypto circuit.

Cisco vents to Frost about how frustrated he feels about not being able to save Barry. Meanwhile, Barry gives Ramsey the serum and explains how to use it. Ramsey runs a test on it, which ultimately fails. Ramsey determines that in order to activate the effects of the blood, he needs to kill people — but not before stoking fear in them.

Team Flash get a call about it, and Frost and Barry quickly travel to the hospital. Barry figures out that Ramsey is the one who is doing this and confronts him. Meanwhile, the people Ramsey killed reanimate as zombies, which both Frost and Barry fight off. Ramsey tells Barry and Frost that he believes he’s in the right, and that his powers are the next step in evolution. Ramsey escapes, and those he killed turn into a pile of black goo.

Team Flash talks about Ramsey’s turn to villainy, and Barry decides to stops him even if it’s the last thing he does before dying. Cisco apologizes to Barry for his actions. Joe reassures Barry that he shouldn’t beat himself up about Ramsey’s disappearance, but is clearly upset by the fact that Barry is destined to die. Barry tells Joe that he’s the one who taught him to be a good person and a hero, and they both begin to cry.

Nash uses the crypto circuit device Cisco built him to conjure up a vision of The Monitor. He tracks it down to some sort of building in the sewers, and attempts to break into it.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Iris gives Ralph an eyewitness report on the Sue Dearbon disappearance, but he ultimately decides that it’s a lost cause. Joe later visits Ralph about it, and gets him to admit that he doesn’t think the case is worth investigating now that “Crisis” is coming. Joe convinces him that Sue is the person he should try to save, instead of beating himself up about not being able to save Barry. Ralph later apologizes to Iris, and agrees to follow up on the eyewitness.

