DC’s Most Exciting Batman Series Gets a Positive Update Fans Will Be Delighted About

DC Studios has a new slate of animated series now in the works, and the most exciting new Batman project has gotten a very promising update now that it’s all being put together. DC Studios took the stage during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this Summer, and revealed the first look at a new wave of animated projects that they now had in the works. This actually included a brand new animated take on Absolute Batman with the original creators involved, and it’s going to be something fans of the original comics run are going to want to see.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Absolute Batman had announced it was working on a new animated series for DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation with original series writer Scott Snyder serving as executive producer and showrunner, and illustrator Nick Dragotta joining the new series as producer. Speaking with the AIPT Comics Podcast, Snyder revealed just how involved he and Dragotta are on the new series with an update revealing that it’s going to be a “bigger, better, more robust version of the comic.”

Absolute Batman Producer Teases Bigger Version of the Original Story

Courtesy of DC Studios / Warner Bros. Animation

With Scott Snyder serving as executive producer and showrunner for the new Absolute Batman animated series, Snyder explained that the animated series is much earlier into its development than fans might have hoped for. Noting that they have started working on the series with “initial development” just starting, and explained that their first step is trying to figure out the series’ bible and working out how many episodes it’s going to be and more. When it comes to the look of the show, it’s going to be CG animated as Snyder teases it’s going to be a “bigger, better, more robust version of the comic on the screen.”

“It really looks like the comic book come to life three-dimensionally in the coolest way,” Snyder noted. As the creator noted, the idea is to already expand on the original comics’ story with moments that would be better fit for an animated series, “A giant moment in a comic is a splash, Snyder stated. “When you’re writing animation, a giant moment…can be two seconds.” But while it’s going to expand on the original story, it’s still going to be faithful to the comic, “It’s a huge expansion of the story of that first arc, but it’s still true to that first arc,” Snyder began. “The same approach is what we’re going to take to the animated series here.”

When Does Absolute Batman’s Animated Series Come Out?

Courtesy of DC Comics

Unfortunately as of the time of this writing, Absolute Batman has yet to reveal a release date or window for its animated series debut. It’s just one of the many new projects now in the works for the studio alongside My Adventures with Green Lantern, a Krypto focused series, a Joker focused anime series, and more that are now in various stages of development. But it seems like this Absolute Batman series might be further out than fans are hoping for given that there’s not even a full “bible” for the series yet.

While that’s the case, Absolute Batman also seems to be moving steadily forward with the original creators involved. Given that it seems to only be adapting the first arc of the original comics run so far, there’s still plenty of time to figure out how to actually get it going and animated. If it’s successful, by that point there could be a full second season of comic stories ready to go.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – AIPT Comics