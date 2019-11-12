The Flash Prepares for Crisis in “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen” Photos

We’re a little under a month away from The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and each of the solo shows of the Arrowverse are preparing for it in an interesting way. If the latest photos for an upcoming episode of The Flash are any indication, it looks like things are about to get much more heartbreaking. The CW has released a batch of photos for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1”, the seventh episode of the show’s sixth season.

The photos hint at a new meeting between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), who have been going on bizarrely parallel journeys thus far this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1” below!

“PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE — As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

Slide 1

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Slide 7

Slide 8

Slide 9