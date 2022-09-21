The Flash Star Grant Gustin Prepares for Final Season With New Costume Pic

The CW will officially end their second longest-running Arrowverse series, The Flash, with its upcoming ninth season. The series was the best rated and highest viewed superhero series in recent years, but quality on the series has definitely dwindled since its first few seasons. Grant Gustin has been handling the Scarlet Speedster mantle with care, and when the final season airs its finale, the Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie will hit theaters. We've seen Gustin don many interpretations of the super suit, with the most recent version being the most accurate to the comics. The actor took to his Instagram story to give us a new look at his season nine costume. You can check it out below!

The Flash star recently shared some throwback photos of the first season when commencing of filming season 9 began and previously broke his silence on the announcement that the ninth season of the series would be its last shortly after the revelation:

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

"Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," said The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace in a statement when the end was announced. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

While The Flash may not have had the same ecstatic reviews in recent seasons that it did in the beginning, it continued to be a big show for The CW, averaging over 1 million linear viewers every week and ranking among the network's most-streamed shows on its various digital platforms.

