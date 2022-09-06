The Flash Star Grant Gustin Trains for Final Season in New Video

The Flash doesn't return for its ninth and final season until sometime in 2023, but series star Grant Gustin is hard at work getting in shape to bring the Fastest Man Alive to life one more time. On Instagram, trainer Ben Bruno shared a video montage of Gustin's workouts as he prepares for the upcoming season of The Flash and they reveal some pretty intense routines, routines that Bruno referred to as "seriously impressive work" in his caption for the video. You can check it out for yourself below.

"[Grant Gustin] has been training hard for the upcoming season of The Flash," Bruno wrote. "This is some seriously impressive work. Let's goooo!"

Gustin himself replied in the comments, though not exactly about the workouts themselves. Gustin commented about his hair, writing "The hair flips" alongside a laughing face and a facepalming emoji. On his own Instagram, Gustin also shared a series of photos of himself as he prepared to shave and cut his hair for his return to work on The CW series.

"Portrait of a man sad about shaving and cutting his hair in a few days," Gustin wrote.

In August, it was announced that while The Flash will return in 2023 for Season 9, the season will be the series' last and will feature 13 episodes. The end of The Flash also marks the end of an era for The CW as it will conclude the end of the network's Arrowverse, a shared universe of superhero series inspired by DC Comics. The Arrowverse included, in addition to The Flash, Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and to a lesser degree Black Lightning. Each of those series have ended their runs in the past few years.

"This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet," Gustin said in a video after the final season announcement. "It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew, and so much love from you guys -- from the fans, people who love the show. It's the only reason we've got to do this as long as we have. And I'm very excited to do this one final time, finish on our terms, and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have, and I could not be more honored to be associated with this character probably for the rest of my life and career."

The Flash will return for Season 9 in 2023.