The Flash: The Team Prepares to Say Goodbye to Frost in Exclusive "Funeral For a Friend" Clip

Last week on The Flash, Central City's heroes suffered what might be their biggest loss to date with the death of Frost after she defeated Deathstorm. This week, Team Flash has to grapple with that loss as well as figure out how to honor their fallen friend. That means they need to balance their duty to protecting the people of Central City with their grief. On top of that, the loss of Frost is especially difficult for Caitlin who, as we saw at the end of last week, is taking her sister's death very hard.

Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of The Flash, The CW has given ComicBook.com an exclusive clip from this week's episode, "Funeral For a Friend". In the clip, Barry (Grant Gustin) talks to the rest of Team Flash about grieving Frost, but also trying to continue to serve a city that still needs them while supporting Caitlin as well. However, Caitlin shows up at the meeting, revealing that her mother is handling the funeral arrangements — and it's pretty clear she's not taking her sister's death very well. You can check out the clip for yourself in the video player above and you can also check out the episode synopsis as well below.

"HONOR THE FALLEN – Team Flash uses the distraction of a bank robbing Meta to detract from the grief of losing someone they love. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Vanessa Parise directed the episode with the story by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza and teleplay by Jeff Hersh."

The death of Frost is one that series showrunner Eric Wallace said previously will emotionally change Team Flash permanently and it seems that "Funeral For a Friend" is where we will get our first taste of that. Panabaker, who plays both Frost and Caitlin Snow on the series, told ComicBook.com in a recent interview that it will be especially devastating for Caitlin as well while Team Flash will have its own struggles finding their footing.

"I think this is going to be a real challenge for Caitlin," Panabaker said. "She hasn't had a partner in the romantic or platonic sense in years and I think Frost really filled that void. And despite the fact that their relationship, which wasn't perfect, which I loved, Frost was her partner in almost every sense and to lose that person, a sister and a best friend, all of it, I think is going to be devastating for her and I'm not sure how she'll recover."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Funeral For a Friend" airs May 11th.