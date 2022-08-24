The Sandman Creator Neil Gaiman Reveals Which Endless He Wants to See More of in Season 2

Vertigo and DC Comics just released their live-action series based on The Sandman comic books on Netflix, with fans certainly pleased with the adaptation. The Sandman features an incredible cast with actors such has Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwenolyn Christie as Lucifer. The series stays true to its source material, which is partly due to creator Neil Gaiman coming aboard as Executive Producer. Gaiman recently sat down with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, where he revealed which one of The Endless he'd like to see in season two of the series.

"Delirium is always, she's, I mean, Delirium. I loved Delirium because she wrote her own dialogue and most characters go. Most characters, you have to start at the page and turn things over in your head and carefully type it out, and all I would ever have to do for Delerium is come up with a really good straight line and then I type what she said and it's like, okay, this is great," Gaiman said. "There's a part of my brain that always supplies Delerium lines. So, I mean, she's, for me, she's just my favorite and an absolute delight. Having said that, there's Curbing Hell Baptiste because she fills the screen as Death. She is absolutely there, as lovable and as kind and as good as I've ever hoped for my Death today. So I would love to see more of her as well."

Recently, Gaiman revealed while talking with Entertainment Weekly why he refused to come aboard previous Sandman projects.

"I had refused to get involved," Gaiman said of previous adaptations, most recently one with Joseph Gordon-Levitt attached to both direct and star in. "I'd refused to write them; I refused to be the executive producer. I wouldn't do it because I knew that if I did, I would lose the only power that I had, which was to be able to speak out against a bad Sandman movie. Fortunately, Sandman was just too expensive for anybody to justify making. And if you're trying to make a Sandman movie, the first question is, what do you throw out? Because Sandman, by the time it was finished, is 3,000 pages of comic. So what is your movie then?"

Gaiman went on to recall some of the bad adaptations that almost happened, including a version from Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary that was over as soon as he pitched it to the heads of Warner Bros. He also spoke about a version from producer Jon Peters (of Kevin Smith's Superman movie with a giant spider fame), adding: "There was a version of the script, and I'll never forget the first line: 'A-ha, foolish mortals! As if your puny weapons could hurt me, the mighty Lord of Dreams, the Sandman!' And it got worse from there."

Tom Sturridge leads the all-star cast for the series playing the titular character and Lord of Dreams. He stars alongside Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, .and as Dream's siblings, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. The first season of the series is now streaming on Netflix.

