Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.

In response to a user on Twitter who suggested that Gaiman just didn't care, Gaiman wrote that he is very vested in things, having "spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman."

"I give all the f*cks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman," Gaiman wrote. "I give zero fucks about people who don't understand/haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds."

When another Twitter user pointed out that Desire has always been non-binary, Gaiman reiterated that people who read the comics would know that, before noting that the "shouty people" complaining "appear to have skipped that step."

I give all the fucks about the work. I spent 30 years successfully battling bad movies of Sandman. I give zero fucks about people who don't understand/ haven't read Sandman whining about a non-binary Desire or that Death isn't white enough. Watch the show, make up your minds. https://t.co/KcNzap8Kt4 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) May 29, 2021

In addition to Howell-Baptiste (Cruella, The Good Place) as Death, Dream's wiser sister and Park (Cowboy Bebop, iCarly) as Desire, Dream's sibling, The Sandman will star Donna Preston (The Hitman's Bodyguard, Fully Blown) as Despair, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire. Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, The Serpent) is Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and occult adventuress for hire. Niamh Walsh (Good Omens, The English Game) is young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive. Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck, 101 Dalmatians) is Ethel Cripps, master thief and woman of a thousand identities. David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman) is John Dee, Ethel's son, Dangerous, insane, and on a quest for truth.

For "The Doll's House", the second big Sandman storyline — Kyo Ra is Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. Stephen Fry (Gosford Park, V for Vendetta) is Gilbert, debonair protector of Rose Walker. Razane Jammal (Paranormal, Carlos) Is Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend and travel companion. Sandra James Young (Eastenders, Captives) is Unity Kincaid, heiress and mysterious benefactor. And Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K., Agents of SHIELD) will voice Matthew the Raven, Dream’s trusted emissary.

The Sandman is produced by Warner Bros. Television with Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy) serving as Executive Producer and Showrunner. David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) serves as Executive Producer with Goyer and Heinberg acting as Co-Writers on the project. Neil Gaiman also serves as executive producer.

