The Sandman Producers Neil Gaiman and Allan Heinberg Reveal Which Stories They Want Adapted Next

Netflix recently released their take on DC Comics and Vertigo's The Sandman comic books. The Sandman features a pretty star-studded cast that includes Tom Sturridge as Dream and Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer. There have been a ton of attempts at getting a live-action Sandman project off the ground, with the Netflix version being the only one to have entered production. The series does really well at getting the source material right and you'd think that the executive producers would already know where to go next. While speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Executive Producers Neil Gaiman and Alan Heinberg revealed which The Sandman stories they'd like to adapt next.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream. I really want to see that. Really want to see Ramadan and I love the fact that one of the reasons I'm saying I want to see Ramadan is because I don't know how we would do it.," Gaiman revealed. "Would we move back into animation for that? Would we create a whole new way of storytelling? How do you indicate that you're in a story and the story world rather than in our reality? And I think I would love, and one that I'm really excited to tell doesn't really have Dream in it all, which is a story called Hob's Leviathan, which is a whole gambling-on-a tall ship-out-in-the ocean story in I think about 1905, 1890's maybe, and I would love to see that story done mostly just because I think Kingsley's Hob is one of my favorite things on screen. It was just a glorious surprise in episode six. How funny and grounded and human he manages to be while also being awful sometimes. And I would love to see that character. Just see more of it."

"I vote yes to all of those. I would add The Parliament of Rooks to that list, which I hope we'll be about to get to do, and Three Septembers in a January. I would love to do all of those worlds, and actually, if we could somehow manage it as it's own miniseries, perhaps. But now I'm getting greedy." Heinberg added.

Tom Sturridge leads the all-star cast for the series playing the titular character and Lord of Dreams. He stars alongside Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis as John Dee, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Dream's raven Matthew, .and as Dream's siblings, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. The first season of the series is now streaming on Netflix.

