The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Chooses Harley Quinn Over Joker

James Gunn is currently answering questions in his Instagram stories, and he’s revealing bits of information about his upcoming movies. That, of course, includes The Suicide Squad, which will see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. After making two films for Marvel, this is the director’s first foray into directing a feature for DC, and it’s clear he has a lot of love for Harley. In fact, he was asked earlier today if he prefers Harley or the Joker, and the director responded with a hefty pro-Harley answer.

“Oh I love the Joker but Harley is one of my favorite characters I’ve ever written. In fact, she’s probably my favorite comic character whose personality was well-defined before I wrote her for the screen. She’s an incredible companion to have while writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????,” Gunn wrote. You can check out a screenshot of his story below:

Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

If you’re looking to scratch that Harley itch, Birds of Prey is now available to watch at home on digital. The movie follows Harley as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with the Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

That’s not all! DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series is currently in its second season. The show follows Harley and her crew as they try to take over Gotham. It was also revealed this week that the first season of the series will be available on DVD earlier than expected.

Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season is headed to DVD on June 2, 2020. Birds of Prey will be available on DVD on May 12th, and The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.