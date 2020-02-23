The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Production Shut Down So He Could Say Goodbye to His Dog

James Gunn has been busy filming The Suicide Squad, Warner Bros.’ second attempt at telling the story of DC’s beloved supervillain team. Most of the movie was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia but the cast and crew recently took production to Panama, and Gunn announced via Instagram yesterday that they’ve officially finished filming in Central America. However, it turns out the filming stopped in Panama once before, when Gunn was given the opportunity to go home to say goodbye to his dying dog. Sadly, Gunn’s best pal, Dr. Wesley Von Spears, passed away this week. The director took to Instagram today to pay tribute to his beloved pet and shared some great photos, including one of Wesley giving puppy smooches to Michael Rooker while he was in full Yondu garb.

“The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I’ve spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man,” Gunn wrote.

Gunn added, “Wesley passed away peacefully in my arms last week. The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him. Although Jenn and I are both heartbroken, we know Wesley had an amazing, long life filled with people who loved him, and wise and compassionate veterinary care. Playful until the very end, he had come a long way from a stray, matted, snaggle-toothed puppy found wandering the streets of Carson City, California. Thank you to all of you, too numerous to mention, who helped make his life so wonderful and healthy. And, if you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to @SpayPanama to help dogs that don’t have the same advantages Wesley had.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.