John Cena Is Doing Interviews in His Peacemaker Costume

DC fans had their socks knocked off late last week with the release of the first trailer for The Suicide Squad, the newest film within the ever-growing DC Films universe. The R-rated, star-studded blockbuster has a lot of things for viewers to be hyped about, as well as the live-action debut of Peacemaker (John Cena), a pacifist vigilante who is already set to get his own spinoff TV series on HBO Max. With production on the Peacemaker series currently underway, it looks like Cena has gone to some great lengths to showcase his dedication to the character — including donning the Peacemaker costume in a recent interview with TNT's NBA post-game show. The video, which you can check out below, even got an endorsement from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker writer-director James Gunn, who clarified that he has not asked Cena to do the interviews in costume, but loves it nonetheless.

The fact that @JohnCena is doing every interview he does in his #Peacemaker costume is cracking me up. I swear I’m not asking him to do this! 😂 https://t.co/RLzjWoydqz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2021

The Peacemaker series will star Cena as the titular character, a pacifist vigilante who will stop at nothing to promote his cause of peace. In addition to Agee, the series will star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn explained when the series was first announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena echoed. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in January of 2022.