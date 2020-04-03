The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms Batman: The Animated Series Influences for Harley Quinn

Audiences got reintroduced to Margot Robbie‘s take on Harley Quinn in a pretty epic way this year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Thankfully, they won’t have to wait too long after that to see Harley on the big screen again, as she is expected to play a unique role in James Gunn‘s upcoming The Suicide Squad. Gunn recently took to Twitter to speak more about how Harley is portrayed in the film, referring to it as “exploding Paul Dini-esque”, a reference to one of Harley’s co-creators in Batman: The Animated Series.

Exploding Paul Dini-esque. Cc @Paul_Dini. Also that Easter Egg guess was probably more like 70% now that I think about it. Who’s next? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Given the bits and pieces we’ve seen of Harley in The Suicide Squad – including her wearing an extravagant red ball gown in some set photos – it’s easy to see the energy that Gunn Is referring to. As Robbie has hinted in previous interviews, Gunn’s unique approach to what’s “interesting” about Harley was really compelling to her.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be incredible,” Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. “And again, it’s just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I’m fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it’s going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

“You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad],” Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. “It’s interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it’s fun to see ‘Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?’ ‘What is she like now, after they’ve broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years’ time?’ I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.