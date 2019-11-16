The Suicide Squad to Have More Practical Sets and Effects Than All Previous James Gunn Movies Combined

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shared a behind-the-scenes flashback to one of his previous films, Guardians of the Galaxy, to Instagram. The video shows a loop group recording crowd noises for the prison scene in the film. Some fans commended Gunn for continuing to use sets and effects in his films. Gunn responded, revealing that there will be even more in The Suicide Squad and lots of them. “There will be more practical sets and effects in #TheSuicideSquad than all my other films combined!!!!” Gunn writes. You can take a look at the video from his original Instagram poster included above.

The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.